Commerce Bank Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

