Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

SUPN opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.