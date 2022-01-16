Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $156.99 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.70 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

