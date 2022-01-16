Commerce Bank Sells 220 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.