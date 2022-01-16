Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665,582 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Commercial Metals worth $92,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

