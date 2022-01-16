Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several analysts have commented on HRZN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

