Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

