Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $306,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $43.41 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

