Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

