Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

RGI opened at $195.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $201.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.77.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

