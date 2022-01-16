Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

