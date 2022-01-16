Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.68 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

