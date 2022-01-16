Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 263,370 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 263,370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vale by 57.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.