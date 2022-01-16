Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 25,177 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

