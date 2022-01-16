Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 548,807 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 548,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

WES stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

