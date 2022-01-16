CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

