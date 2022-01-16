Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 276 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

