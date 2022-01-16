Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 912,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,389,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 96,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,340,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

