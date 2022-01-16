Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

