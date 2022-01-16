Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

