Comparing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

68.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56% Hess Midstream 3.13% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Natural Resources and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 13 0 2.76 Hess Midstream 0 4 3 0 2.43

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $58.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 126.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Hess Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 4.67 -$324.73 million $3.94 13.18 Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.93 $24.00 million $1.61 18.77

Hess Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Hess Midstream on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.