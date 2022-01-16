Comparing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.07 -$5.07 million N/A N/A WW International $1.38 billion 0.71 $75.08 million $0.69 20.39

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A WW International 0 4 3 0 2.43

WW International has a consensus target price of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 131.50%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A WW International 3.93% -18.57% 6.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

