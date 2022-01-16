Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) price target on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.78 ($21.82).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,718.50 ($23.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,532.58. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46). The company has a market capitalization of £30.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.74), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($65,210.15).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

