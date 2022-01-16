Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 677.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

