ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $111.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.26.

Shares of COP opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

