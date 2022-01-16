Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

