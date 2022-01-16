Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $49.23 Average PT from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 1,180,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Continental Resources has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

