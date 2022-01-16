Contrasting Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98%

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.52 -$45.05 million N/A N/A Switch $511.55 million 12.19 $15.54 million $0.17 151.53

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pintec Technology and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 0 11 1 3.08

Switch has a consensus target price of $28.91, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Switch beats Pintec Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

