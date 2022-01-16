Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. State Street Corp increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

