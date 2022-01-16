CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 7.4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.72 and last traded at $191.14. Approximately 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.78.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,811 shares of company stock worth $5,719,859 in the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

