Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $606.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $546.97.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.