Cowen Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

