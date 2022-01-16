Cowen Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
