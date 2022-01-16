Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 4,400 ($59.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.65).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,798 ($51.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,330 ($45.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($57.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,666.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,775.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($48.16) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,521.32).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

