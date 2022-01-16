Cream Finance Trading 76.5% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 76.5% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $74.43 or 0.00173203 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $39.17 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

