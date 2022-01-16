Creative Planning Buys 6,809 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $122.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

