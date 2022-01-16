Creative Planning Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.