Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

