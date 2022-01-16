Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 375.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,553 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $292,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,484,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,962,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.20 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.