Creative Planning Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.74.

Roku stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.58. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.