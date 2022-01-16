Creative Planning Sells 553 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.09.

Shares of AJG opened at $157.70 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

