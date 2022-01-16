Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 224.5% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.