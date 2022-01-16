Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank currently has C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Shares of CPG opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

