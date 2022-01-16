Critical Comparison: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EMCORE alerts:

This table compares EMCORE and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $158.44 million 1.45 $25.64 million $0.69 9.04 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.59 $84.72 million $4.23 8.48

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMCORE and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 111.00%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 16.18% 17.12% 12.14% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 16.09% 19.53% 11.53%

Summary

EMCORE beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.