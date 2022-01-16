Critical Survey: Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.98% 17.60% 4.29% Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Polymetal International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.69 $356.55 million $1.50 32.21 Polymetal International $2.87 billion 2.66 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Polymetal International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Risk and Volatility

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Polymetal International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 7 2 0 2.22 Polymetal International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.61%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than Polymetal International.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye. The Kazakhstan segment involves in operations in Varvara and Kyzyl. The company was founded by Alexander Nesis in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

