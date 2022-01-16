Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.78

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 36607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

