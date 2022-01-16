Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. 718,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

