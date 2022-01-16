CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $396,876.11 and approximately $2,372.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

