CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 3997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

