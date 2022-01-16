CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

CSLLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,236. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

