Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the lowest is $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 392,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

